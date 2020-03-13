 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

'Parasite' tops W300b in worldwide revenues

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 10:48       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 10:52

(CJ Entertainment)
(CJ Entertainment)

The Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won ($245 million) in worldwide ticket sales, industry data showed Friday.

According to the data by Box Office Mojo, a US film revenues tracker, the black comedy film earned $253.5 million in the world, including $72.6 million in South Korea and $52.8 million in the United States.

Released stateside in October last year, "Parasite" is the fourth-highest grossing foreign film in the US, following "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000) with $128.1 million, "Life Is Beautiful" (1997) with $57.2 million and "Hero" (2002) with $53.7 million.

In Japan, the film has raked up a cumulative $38.4 million to become the biggest hit of any Korean film in the country since it was released in December.

Director Bong Joon-ho's seventh feature film revolves around two families, one rich and one poor, who become entangled, leading to a series of unexpected violent mishaps. 

It won four Oscar titles, including best picture at this year's Academy Awards, following the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114