'Parasite' tops W300b in worldwide revenues

The Oscar-winning Korean film "Parasite" has topped 300 billion won ($245 million) in worldwide ticket sales, industry data showed Friday.According to the data by Box Office Mojo, a US film revenues tracker, the black comedy film earned $253.5 million in the world, including $72.6 million in South Korea and $52.8 million in the United States.Released stateside in October last year, "Parasite" is the fourth-highest grossing foreign film in the US, following "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (2000) with $128.1 million, "Life Is Beautiful" (1997) with $57.2 million and "Hero" (2002) with $53.7 million.In Japan, the film has raked up a cumulative $38.4 million to become the biggest hit of any Korean film in the country since it was released in December.Director Bong Joon-ho's seventh feature film revolves around two families, one rich and one poor, who become entangled, leading to a series of unexpected violent mishaps.It won four Oscar titles, including best picture at this year's Academy Awards, following the top prize at last year's Cannes Film Festival. (Yonhap)