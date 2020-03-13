7 more coronavirus cases reported at Sejong govt. complex

(Yonhap)



South Korea added seven more new coronavirus cases from the oceans ministry in the administrative capital of Sejong on Friday, bringing the number of patients among public servants in the city to 30.



The total number of COVID-19 patients from the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries jumped to 25, after adding 13 new cases a day earlier. Two family members of the infected staff were also confirmed with the virus.



The new cases were reported from different floors and areas compared with previous infections, indicating the virus may have spread to different corners of the government complex.



One of the patients from the oceans ministry was stationed at the same area as the finance ministry, officials said.



Last week, the government complex reported its first case from a public servant working at the health ministry. Health officials said the patient is assumed to have contracted the virus at a Zumba class.



Of the total number of public servant patients in Sejong, two were from outside the main government complex.



The Sejong government complex, located about 130 kilometers south of Seoul, accommodates 35 government ministries and agencies employing 15,000 workers.



On Friday, South Korea installed a drive-thru examination center that can carry out medical check-ups with examinees remaining inside of their cars.



The country has been struggling to cope with a possible cluster infection, after more than 100 cases of COVID-19 were found at a call center in southwestern Seoul.



The total number of confirmed infections reached 7,979 in the country Friday.



To prevent the spread of the novel virus, South Korea earlier suspended the facial recognition system at main entrances of government buildings to allow its staff members to wear protective masks at all times.



The Government Buildings Management Office said it has also been carrying out disinfection operations on a daily basis. Seats at their cafeterias have been reorganized so people can avoid sitting face to face, it added. (Yonhap)