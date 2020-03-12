[COVID-19 Market Impact] South Korea's economic rebound loses heat

(Yonhap)



After struggling with a record-low growth pace last year, South Korea’s economy was aspiring to make a rebound in 2020, hopefully on the back of global trade improvements and a chip industry recovery -- until suffering the harsh blow of the novel coronavirus.



As of December, major global organizations and policy institutes here forecast that Korea’s economic growth pace for 2020 will be in the 2.2-2.4 percent range.



While the International Monetary Fund suggested a conservative 2.2 percent, the Bank of Korea, the Korea Development Institute and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development expected 2.3 percent growth. The Ministry of Economy and Finance, connoting its policy drive for economic momentum, raised the forecast to 2.4 percent.



The updated economic outlooks at year-end were generally seen as reflecting optimism that “the economic rock bottom is now over” for Asia’s fourth-largest economy.



Cited as plausible risks down the road were the high level of household and sovereign debts, the upcoming US presidential election and Korea’s parliamentary elections slated for April.



It was, however, the unexpected appearance of the novel coronavirus and the resulting COVID-19 followed by its escalation into a global pandemic that acted as a threat to Asia’s fourth-largest economy.



Korea reported its first confirmed case on Jan. 20, but the epidemic spread remained relatively slow and contained -- until mass outbreaks among the religious sect Shincheonji hit the southern city of Daegu and adjacent North Gyeongsang Province.



Immediately recognizing the impact of community infection, Moody’s on Feb. 16 lowered its outlook for the country’s economic growth this year to 1.9 percent, down 0.1 percentage point from the previous figure. After a three-week observation, it further dropped the outlook to 1.4 percent earlier this month.



In a related report, the credit ratings agency suggested that in the worst scenario, the growth pace could fall to as low as 0.8 percent, depending on upcoming developments.