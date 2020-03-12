[Graphic News] Huge locust outbreak in East Africa





The worst locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in 70 years has reached South Sudan, a country where roughly half the population already faces hunger after years of civil war, officials announced. Around 2,000 locusts were spotted inside the country.



According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the locusts have been seen in Eastern Equatoria state near the borders with Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. All have been affected by the changing climate in the region.



Swarms covering an area as large as 2,400 km2 moves across East Africa at speeds up to 150 kilometers a day. (AFP)