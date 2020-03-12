 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

US researchers use IBM supercomputer, find 77 molecules that deter COVID-19 infection

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Mar 12, 2020 - 17:00       Updated : Mar 12, 2020 - 17:00
This image shows IBM Summit's use in digitally calculating a compound's preventive effects on SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID-19 (Micholas Smith/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, US Deptartment of Energy)
This image shows IBM Summit's use in digitally calculating a compound's preventive effects on SARS-CoV-2 infection that causes COVID-19 (Micholas Smith/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, US Deptartment of Energy)
US researchers from the University of Tennessee have identified 77 molecules that show potential to impair COVID-19’s ability to infect host cells, IBM said Thursday. They made the discovery with the help of simulations using supercomputer Summit.

Viruses like COVID-19 infect cells by binding to them and using “spikes” to inject their genetic material into the host cells.

To understand a new microorganism, researchers grow it and test its reaction to new compounds.

The process is a very slow one, but with computers they can perform digital simulations to narrow down variables.

Using Summit, researchers were able to simulate 8,000 compounds in a matter of days and identified 77 small-molecule compounds, such as medications and natural compounds, that showed potential to impair COVID-19’s ability to invade host cells, said Dave Turek, vice president of technical computing at IBM Cognitive Systems.

“Summit was needed to rapidly get the simulation results we needed. It took us a day or two whereas it would have taken months on a normal computer,” said Jeremy Smith, Governor’s Chair at the University of Tennessee, director of the Center for Molecular Biophysics and principal researcher in the study.

“Our results don’t mean that we have found a cure or treatment for COVID-19. We are very hopeful, though, that our computational findings will both inform future studies and provide a framework that experimentalists will use to further investigate these compounds,” Smith said.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114