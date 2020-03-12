 Back To Top
National

N. Korea's official paper urges self-reliance through localization

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Mar 12, 2020 - 15:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper on Thursday called for stepped-up efforts to build a self-reliant economy, saying localization is a path the country has to take "until the end" to prevent itself from becoming subjugated by outside forces.

North Korea has emphasized to build an economy independent of external support as it is bracing for what would be a prolonged fight against crippling sanctions led by the United States amid an impasse over their denuclearization negotiations.

"Localization work is something that we should pursue until the end to preserve our dignity," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said in an article.

"If the localization efforts stop in the middle, there will be nothing but reliance (on others) and reliance would mean political and economic subjugation," it added.

The paper stressed the role of scientists and engineers in doing so, saying a success in localization efforts would entirely depend on their wisdom, ability and passion.

"Scientists and engineers should stand at the vanguard on our way toward localization. They should go forward resolutely and without a stop no matter what obstacles they might face to swing the door wide open for our march toward self-reliance and frontal breakthrough warfare," it added.

North Korea's media outlets have emphasized the importance of self-reliance frequently since leader Kim told a party meeting in late December that he has no expectation of the US lifting sanctions anytime soon and urged his people to make a "frontal breakthrough" to tackle challenges. (Yonhap)
