Entertainment

[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 13, 2020 - 09:28       Updated : Mar 13, 2020 - 09:28

Dark Waters
(US)
Opened March 11
Biography, Drama, History
Directed by Todd Haynes

Corporate environmental attorney Rob Bilott (Mark Ruffalo) has just made partner at his law firm in large part due to his work defending big chem companies. But he finds himself conflicted after being contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe that the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste in a nearby landfill. Bilott files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic two-decade fight -- one that tests his reputation, his health and his livelihood. 


Yakiniku Dragon
(Japan)
Opened March 11
Family, Drama
Directed by Chong Wishing

In the early 1970s, Yong-gil (Kim Sang-ho), a Korean expat to Japan, runs a tripe barbecue restaurant with his wife Young-soon (Lee Jung-eun), three daughters and youngest son in a small town in the Kansai region. Although faced by poverty and prejudice, the family of six continue with their lives, with the three sisters going through their own complicated romantic affairs all the while. 


Liam Gallagher: As It Was
(UK)
Opened March 11
Documentary, Music
Directed by Gavin Fitzgerald, Charlie Lightening

The rock ’n’ roll frontman goes from the dizzying heights of his “Champagne Supernova” years as the lead singer of Oasis to living on the edge, ostracized and lost in the musical wilderness of booze, notoriety and bitter legal battles. Starting again alone, stripped bare and with nowhere to hide, Liam risks everything to make the greatest comeback of all time.


The Nightmare
(Korea)
Opened March 12
Mystery, Horror, Thriller
Directed by Song Jeong-woo

Film director Yeon-woo (Oh Ji-ho) is unable to overcome the death of his beloved daughter Yerim, and decides to make a film about Yerim, writing her resurrection into the story. During an audition for a role in his movie, Yeon-woo faces the woman who has been appearing in his dream for a long time and decides to use her for the film. His life turns into a nightmare as Yeon-woo is unable to distinguish between dreams and reality.
