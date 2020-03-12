[Monitor] Wage gap among Korea’s largest companies widens

Wage disparity among employees of large firms in Korea is rising as the annual salary gap between the top and bottom 50 conglomerates is widening, according to local corporate tracker CEOScore on Thursday.The firm surveyed the average annual salary of 300 companies within the nation’s top 500 companies that can compare employee wages from 2014 to 2018.The annual salary of the top 50 companies was 116.9 million won ($97,554), 69.67 million won more than 41.02 million won of the lower 50 companies. The gap has widened by 33.8 percent in four years, from 52.06 million won in 2014.