 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Moon makes first visit to virus control headquarters

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 20:07       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 21:02

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in visited the disease control headquarters Wednesday to encourage health officials fighting the new coronavirus.

Moon visited the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, for the first time since the nation reported the outbreak of COVID-19 on Jan. 20.

Moon commended the health authorities' fast testing and treatment, pointing out that Korea's containment efforts are receiving international recognition, his spokesman, Kang Min-seok, told reporters.

"The COVID-19 has left scars on citizens' hearts and sapped their pride, and due to the spread of the infection, anxiety, fear and a sense of helplessness have deepened," Moon was quoted as saying at the KCDC.

"But the KCDC has detected and tested those with symptoms at the fastest pace in the world, and lowered the fatality rate with appropriate treatment when infections were confirmed. The international community is taking note of this and this is a healing for our citizens," he added.

 The president also said that South Korea has been able to do without the "extreme choice" of entry bans on visitors from virus-hit countries, thanks to such measures as special entry procedures that involve fever checks and other health examinations at airports.

 "We can more confidently talk about the outcomes the KCDC has yielded," he said.

Despite the relatively low fatality rate, Moon stressed the need for "special efforts" to prevent additional deaths.

Earlier in the day, the KCDC reported an uptick in new daily COVID-19 cases, as the nation was grappling with new mass infections in Seoul and neighboring areas. The country's virus caseload reached 7,755 with the death toll standing at 60.

The pace of daily new infections had shown signs of slowing in recent days as health authorities have completed testing of 210,000 followers of the Shincheonji religious sect. A branch of its churches in the southeastern city of Daegu is the center of the rapid spread here. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114