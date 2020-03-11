[Graphic News] Korea's electronic financial transactions grow in 2019







The amount of daily financial transactions using credit cards and electronic means continued to grow last year while the use of checks and promissory notes continued to dwindle, central bank data showed.



The value of daily financial transactions using non-cash payment methods, including remittance services, came to 81.4 trillion won ($68.7 billion) in 2019, up 1 percent from a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea.



The daily use of cards, including debit cards, amounted to 2.5 trillion won, up 5.8 percent from 2018, while the daily average of financial transactions via electronic transfers and remittances gained 4.8 percent over the cited period to 61.6 trillion won. (Yonhap)







