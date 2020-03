(Yonhap)





Gyeonggi Province plans to ban events at religious facilities that fail to follow virus prevention guidelines provided by the province, its governor said Wednesday.



Gov. Lee Jae-myung told reporters that the measure will go into effect starting March 22 under an emergency administrative order.



Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds Seoul, has a population of 14 million. A total of 175 COVID-19 infections had been reported here as of Tuesday midnight. (Yonhap)