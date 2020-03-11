 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung committee advises heir to apologize to public

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:18       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Samsung’s compliance monitoring committee, led by former Justice Kim Ji-hyung, has advised the conglomerate’s heir, Lee Jae-yong, and seven affiliates to apologize to the public for past wrongdoing in connection with the group’s leadership succession plans, it said Wednesday.

According to a statement released by the committee, it sent a letter setting forth its recommendations to Vice Chairman Lee and the affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance.

Regarding the questionable practices concerning the transfer of power from Chairman Lee Kun-hee to Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the committee said the heir apparent should make a public apology and promise not to repeat his ethical violations.

“The committee’s view is that those wrongdoings in the past were associated with the leadership inheritance,” it said.

The committee also advised Samsung affiliates to reflect upon and apologize for failing to follow labor laws and recommended that Lee himself declare Samsung would no longer remain “labor union-free.”

Addressing criticism that the committee was created for the sake of Lee’s upcoming trial, the body said Lee and the affiliates should take all possible actions and make a public declaration so as to dispel any doubts in the minds of the public.

The committee requested replies from Lee and the companies within 30 days.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114