Samsung committee advises heir to apologize to public

Samsung’s compliance monitoring committee, led by former Justice Kim Ji-hyung, has advised the conglomerate’s heir, Lee Jae-yong, and seven affiliates to apologize to the public for past wrongdoing in connection with the group’s leadership succession plans, it said Wednesday.
According to a statement released by the committee, it sent a letter setting forth its recommendations to Vice Chairman Lee and the affiliates, including Samsung Electronics, Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance.
Regarding the questionable practices concerning the transfer of power from Chairman Lee Kun-hee to Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the committee said the heir apparent should make a public apology and promise not to repeat his ethical violations.
“The committee’s view is that those wrongdoings in the past were associated with the leadership inheritance,” it said.
The committee also advised Samsung affiliates to reflect upon and apologize for failing to follow labor laws and recommended that Lee himself declare Samsung would no longer remain “labor union-free.”
Addressing criticism that the committee was created for the sake of Lee’s upcoming trial, the body said Lee and the affiliates should take all possible actions and make a public declaration so as to dispel any doubts in the minds of the public.
The committee requested replies from Lee and the companies within 30 days.
