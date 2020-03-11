[Herald Interview] Oh Ji-ho, director discuss fantasy-thriller ‘The Nightmare’

“The Nightmare” (Storm Pictures Korea)



Actor Oh Ji-ho said he accepted the offer to star in the fantasy-thriller “The Nightmare” because he wanted answers to the many questions that popped into his head as he read the script.



“It’s difficult to put it into words, but I was grasped by a mysterious and incomprehensible feeling,” Oh said Wednesday in an email interview conducted ahead of the film’s release on Thursday.



“The Nightmare” is a mystery-thriller packed with fantastical elements that will leave the audience feeling as if they were going through the same nightmare as the movie’s characters.



Oh plays film director Yeon-woo, who becomes delusional after losing his beloved daughter Yerim in a car accident. Unable to overcome the sorrow, Yeon-woo makes a film about his daughter and writes her resurrection into the story. His life turns into a nightmare as Yeon-woo is unable to distinguish between dreams and reality.







Actor Oh Ji-ho (Storm Pictures Korea)



“The scene where Yeon-woo goes into his daughter’s room after her death and cries holding the child’s clothes left a lasting emotion. The scene was the most painful and sad to act,” Oh said.



“I hope the film presents various feelings to the audience unlike a typical thriller genre. It’s not a very straightforward film so there are difficult parts to understand. I’m hoping questions about the film will linger with the audience even after the film ends.”



Director Song Jeong-woo says the audience will also experience confusion between reality and dreams as they follow Yeon-woo.



“I started the film from the idea that, maybe this place that we are living in right now could be the dream and we might be inside a nightmare of pain and madness that we can’t wake up from,” Song said in the email interview.



The director intended for his upcoming film to be like a surrealist artwork.







Director Song Jeong-woo (Storm Pictures Korea)