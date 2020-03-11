2,500 beds secured for patients with mild symptoms

In response to a spike in the coronavirus caseload, South Korea has turned private dormitories and state-run training facilities into hospital wards now housing over 2,500 patients with mild symptoms.
As of Wednesday morning, 2,358 COVID-19 patients in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province have been admitted to 13 such facilities across the country, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
The virus treatment centers make use of existing facilities, such as training institutes and dormitories owned by the government and private companies. The makeshift clinics are part of measures to stop deaths outside hospitals, as the shortage of hospital beds, prompted by a steep increase of patients in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province, left hundreds -- even thousands at one point -- waiting at home for days for hospitalization. The two areas are where more than 80 percent of the country’s total infections have been reported.
“We will work closely with municipal governments to ensure that they secure additional community treatment centers in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to establish a thorough preventive medical system,” Interior Minister Chin Young told reporters.
Medical professionals are stationed at each site to check patients’ conditions in readiness for emergency situation to transfer patients to hospitals.
Daily necessities and sanitation goods, donated by the Korean Red Cross and Korea Disaster Relief Association and others, are offered to patients upon arrival at the facilities.
The government will send the list of patients to community health centers in their jurisdiction once they are discharged to continue monitoring them.
On Wednesday, Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin urged patients at home awaiting hospital beds to check into the treatment centers.
“It is the best choice to get the accurate diagnosis from the medical staff by entering the centers. It is a definite and fastest way to get back to ordinary life and shorten the self-isolation period for your family members,” he said.
Among 5,794 cases reported in Daegu, 2,304 were hospitalized and 2,154 were admitted to the treatment centers, while 1,138 remain at home after testing positive.
Some 535 infected people who are in self-isolation at home in the city refused to enter the treatment facilities, citing reasons including the need for child care and preference for a hospital.
