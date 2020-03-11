 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Military asked to delay joint drills amid virus fears

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 15:35       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 17:17
ROK-US joint air force drills (Yonhap)
ROK-US joint air force drills (Yonhap)

The US military asked the South Korean military to postpone their joint exercises in the US due to potential exposure to the novel coronavirus that has killed 32 people there and sickened nearly 1,000. Korea has reported about 8,000 infections and 60 deaths.

Korea’s Army had planned to send 50 officers and intelligence analysts to the Fort Irwin National Training Center in California later this month to observe US military training.

The Army plans to push ahead with similar drills set for May and October, but said the COVID-19 outbreak could affect the schedule.

Meanwhile, Korea’s Navy and Marine Corps have indefinitely postponed joint drills with their US counterparts, whereas the Air Force said it was rethinking whether to go ahead with drills it has planned with the US.

Korea has put off joint military exercises with Mongolia and India as well. Joint anti-terrorism drills slated for late April in Mongolia and multistate maritime exercises India is hosting in late March were called off until further notice.

As of Wednesday, the Korean military reported that 38 of its service members had contracted the virus, though two have fully recovered. About 3,000 military personnel were still under quarantine.

US Forces Korea said it had nine COVID-19 patients, only one of whom was a service member. The others were administrative staff.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114