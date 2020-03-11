 Back To Top
National

More public servants at govt. complex infected with coronavirus

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 10:09       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 10:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Three more public servants working at South Korea's main government complex have been infected with the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday, sparking concerns over a potential cluster infection at the facility that houses 15,000 people.

Three at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, in the administrative city of Sejong, 130 kilometers south of Seoul, were confirmed to have contracted the illness, according to them.

Another member of the oceans ministry was also infected with the virus a day earlier. The four worked at the same department.

The Sejong government complex accommodates 35 government ministries and agencies.

Last week, a public servant working at the health ministry in Sejong was also infected with COVID-19.

Health officials said the patient is assumed to have contracted the virus at a Zumba class.

The total number of infections in South Korea surpassed 7,500 on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
