 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

US Houses passes bill to help Korean Americans reunite with NK family members

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 09:42       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 09:42
(AP-Yonhap)
(AP-Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- The US House of Representatives has passed a bill aimed at helping Korean Americans reunite with their family members in North Korea.

The Divided Families Reunification Act, introduced by Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), passed the House Monday evening by a 391-0 vote.

The bill directs the Department of State to consult the South Korean government on opportunities for reunions between Korean Americans and their North Korean family members. It also requires the State Department to periodically report to Congress on the progress of such consultations.

"I thank my colleagues in the House for supporting this important legislation and I'm pleased that the divided families issue is finally being addressed by Congress," Meng said in a statement. "The separation of family members after the division of the Korean Peninsula has been heartbreaking, and continues to pain thousands of Korean Americans all these years later, particularly elderly individuals for whom any chance of a reunion with loved ones grows less likely each day."

The congresswoman urged the Senate to immediately pass a companion bill that was introduced by Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK) last Thursday.

"I have met with some of these Korean American divided families, and my heart aches for them," she said. "While the Korean War is sometimes known as the 'Forgotten War,' we must let these divided families know their pain and heartache will never be forgotten."

Korean Americans have had little to no contact with their family members in North Korea since the 1950-53 Korean War, while South and North Koreans have held 20 face-to-face reunions since 1985, according to the legislators.

The bill aims to include Korean Americans in future reunions. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114