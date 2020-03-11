 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS' 'ON' slips to 68th on Billboard Hot 100 in second week

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2020 - 09:40       Updated : Mar 11, 2020 - 09:40

(Big Hit Entertainment)
(Big Hit Entertainment)

"ON," the lead single from K-pop boy band BTS' latest album, dropped to 68th on this week's Billboard Hot 100 singles chart after debuting at fourth a week earlier, the latest chart updates showed Wednesday.

The sudden skid of "ON" on the Hot 100 chart dated March 14, came mainly amid the dearth of radio airplay for the song in the United States as a non-English single. 

Last week, the song, the lead track of "Map of the Soul: 7," debuted at No. 4 on the Hot 100, the strongest showing ever for a Korean band.

The album itself ranked third on the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week after landing atop the list a week earlier, marking BTS' fourth Billboard 200 No. 1, according to the Billboard chart updates.

One more BTS album entered the latest Billboard 200 albums chart -- "Love Yourself: Answer" at 166th.

BTS also retained its No. 1 presence on the Social 50 chart for this week, recording its 169th No. 1 on the list.

Next month, the band is scheduled to kick off a new round of a world concert tour, "Map of the Seoul Tour," but its inaugural Seoul concerts, originally scheduled for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Olympic Stadium, have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak in South Korea. (Yonhap)

 

