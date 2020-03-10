 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

First azalea blooming this spring observed on Jeju

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 14:59       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 14:59
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The first blossoming of azaleas this spring was observed on the southern island of Jeju last week, nearly one month earlier than average due to warmer weather, the state weather agency said Tuesday.

The observation was made on March 3, the earliest since the nation began to track the pattern nationwide in 1973, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

It was 28 days earlier than the average date of March 31 and three days earlier than the previous record of March 6 set in 2013.

The early flowering is due to unusually high temperatures in February and early March, the agency said.

No blooming of azaleas, one of the nation's representative spring flowers, has been detected in the agency's 12 other major observation cities this season, while its flowering was reported in Mokpo, which is not on the list, on Sunday. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114