Coronavirus wipes out spring fests in southern regions

With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb, spring festivals hosted in the southern regions of Korea have taken a major blow, affecting local economies heavily dependent on the festivals.



As Korea has implemented a “social distancing” policy to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus, festivals and events that attract a large number of people have been canceled or postponed indefinitely, threatening the livelihoods of people who make a living on the festival circuit.





With the cancellation of the Gwangyang Maehwa Festival, Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, asks people to refrain from visiting the area to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Yonhap)

