 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

Seoul raises travel warning on Italy over coronavirus

By Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 14:42       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 17:01
People walk in an almost empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Monday. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP-Yonhap)
People walk in an almost empty St. Mark's Square in Venice, Italy, Monday. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte says he is restricting travel nationwide to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP-Yonhap)

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry raised the travel alert for two additional regions of Italy effective Monday, amid the fast-rising number of COVID-19 cases. 

Seoul issued a “yellow warning,” which calls for travel restraint and is the third-highest in the country’s four-notch warning system, for Piedmont and Marche in Italy’s northwest and central east, respectively. 

There are now five provinces in Italy with a “yellow warning,” including Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto, which were issued last month. 

The decision was based on the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, with 90 percent of confirmed cases concentrated in the five regions, according to the ministry. It advised Koreans residing in the area to take extra precautions and think carefully if consider traveling to the area. 

As of Tuesday, Italy has reported 9,172 confirmed cases and 463 deaths, the largest outbreak outside of China, where the virus had originated last December. 

Due to the rapid rise in cases, Italy -- with 60 million population -- has imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the virus, under which people will only be allowed to leave their homes for work or health reasons. 

Seoul officials said they haven’t considered sending flights to evacuate citizens there at the moment, as flights are still available. But if needed, it will be considered. 

Meanwhile, Seoul plans to send chartered flights to evacuate 80 citizens from Iran this week, as the Middle Eastern country is suffering a shortage of medicines and medical facility amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114