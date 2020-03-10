 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] Passenger traffic on Korea-Japan routes nosedives

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 16:58       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 16:58

The number of passengers on flights between South Korea and Japan nosedived this month, as the two countries enforced entry restrictions over the coronavirus spread.

As of Monday morning, Japan suspended its visa-waiver program for Korean citizens, on top of asking arriving passengers to stay at designated facilities for two weeks. In response, Korea also suspended its 90-day visa-free entry program for Japanese.

Incheon International Airport Corp. estimated that 318 passengers traveled on the Korea-Japan routes during the day. This is a sharp decline from the ordinary average.

According to flag carrier Korean Air, eight passengers boarded the flight from Incheon International Airport to Osaka early Monday morning -- all foreigners. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114