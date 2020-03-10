[Monitor] Passenger traffic on Korea-Japan routes nosedives

The number of passengers on flights between South Korea and Japan nosedived this month, as the two countries enforced entry restrictions over the coronavirus spread.As of Monday morning, Japan suspended its visa-waiver program for Korean citizens, on top of asking arriving passengers to stay at designated facilities for two weeks. In response, Korea also suspended its 90-day visa-free entry program for Japanese.Incheon International Airport Corp. estimated that 318 passengers traveled on the Korea-Japan routes during the day. This is a sharp decline from the ordinary average.According to flag carrier Korean Air, eight passengers boarded the flight from Incheon International Airport to Osaka early Monday morning -- all foreigners.