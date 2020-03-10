Coronavirus: latest developments worldwide

(Reuters-Yonhap)



PARIS (AFP) -- With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.



Nearly 4,000 deaths



Since the novel coronavirus first emerged in late December 2019, 113,255 cases have been recorded in 101 countries and territories, killing 3,964 people, according to an AFP toll based on official sources on Monday around 1700 GMT.



In mainland China, where the epidemic started, 80,735 cases have been registered, including 3,119 deaths, but with a decline in new cases in recent weeks.



Italy, the second worst affected country in terms of infections, has recorded 9,172 cases and 463 deaths.



South Korea follows with 7,382 cases and 51 deaths, Iran (7,161 cases and 237 deaths), and France (1,191 cases, 21 deaths). Germany has passed the 1,000-case threshold (1,112 cases) and on Monday recorded its first two deaths).



Cyprus announced its first cases. Every member of the 27-nation European Union is now affected.



"The threat of a pandemic has become very real," the World Health Organization (WHO)'s chief warns, stressing that "it would be the first pandemic in history that can be controlled".



Oil, stocks plunge



Stock markets around the world fall sharply, panicked by an historic crash in oil prices and by fears the coronavirus will wreak havoc on the global economy.



Oil prices suffer the biggest drop since the 1991 Gulf War after Saudi Arabia triggers a price war.



The International Monetary Fund urges governments worldwide to implement substantial "fiscal, monetary and financial market measures".



UN economists say the coronavirus could cost the global economy between $1.0 and $2.0 trillion (877 billion-1.8 trillion euros) this year.



Cancellations, postponements







(Reuters-Yonhap)



Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last 16-second leg at home to German club Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in Paris will be played behind closed doors.



The Six Nations clash between France-Ireland scheduled for Saturday in Paris is postponed.



In Greece the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony for this summer's Tokyo Games is to be held without spectators in Olympia on Thursday.



In the United States the Indian Wells tennis tournament is cancelled. In Poland, the annual March of the Living on the site of the former Auschwitz death camp to remember victims of the Holocaust is called off.



Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cancels the Persian new year speech on March 20 over coronavirus.



In Ireland, St Patrick's Day parades scheduled on March 17 in Dublin and second city Cork are cancelled, according to a media report.



Restrictions



France, where five parliamentarians have been infected, bans all gatherings of more than 1,000 people and closes schools in the worst affected areas.



In Vietnam, 13 people catch the coronavirus on a flight from London to Hanoi and are quarantined, leading the regime to tighten measures to contain the epidemic.



India bans foreign cruise ships from its ports.



Foreign diplomats are evacuated from North Korea after weeks of strict quarantine imposed by Pyongyang. (AFP)



