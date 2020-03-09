NK paper warns against reliance on imports

(Rodong Shinmun-Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper on Monday warned against reliance on outside help as the country continues to face crippling international sanctions led by the United States.



North Korea has repeatedly called for "self-reliance" in all possible areas as prospects for any easing of sanctions remain slim amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear talks with the United States.



"Getting rid of the disease of relying excessively on imports is a critical political problem related to maintaining the dignity and protecting the rights of our nation and people," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.



"Being attached to and relying on imports, at a time when prolonged confrontation with our enemies has become a fact and pressure from the hostile forces is becoming even more vicious, means that the person is not willing to join the revolution," the paper added.



The paper criticized the way of thinking that manufacturing and construction cannot be done independently without imports, calling it a "malicious tumor."



Denuclearization talks have been stalled since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement in February last year.



Pyongyang has sought to develop the North's tourism in an effort to beef up an economy faltering under international sanctions.



But the new COVID-19 virus appears to have dealt a blow to North Korea's tourism, which depends on Chinese visitors, as Pyongyang has recently tightened its border with China to prevent the virus from spreading into the country. (Yonhap)



