 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
National

NK paper warns against reliance on imports

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 9, 2020 - 20:29       Updated : Mar 9, 2020 - 20:29
(Rodong Shinmun-Yonhap)
(Rodong Shinmun-Yonhap)
North Korea's official newspaper on Monday warned against reliance on outside help as the country continues to face crippling international sanctions led by the United States.

North Korea has repeatedly called for "self-reliance" in all possible areas as prospects for any easing of sanctions remain slim amid a protracted stalemate in nuclear talks with the United States.

"Getting rid of the disease of relying excessively on imports is a critical political problem related to maintaining the dignity and protecting the rights of our nation and people," the Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North's ruling party, said.

"Being attached to and relying on imports, at a time when prolonged confrontation with our enemies has become a fact and pressure from the hostile forces is becoming even more vicious, means that the person is not willing to join the revolution," the paper added.

The paper criticized the way of thinking that manufacturing and construction cannot be done independently without imports, calling it a "malicious tumor."

Denuclearization talks have been stalled since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump failed to reach an agreement in February last year.

Pyongyang has sought to develop the North's tourism in an effort to beef up an economy faltering under international sanctions.

But the new COVID-19 virus appears to have dealt a blow to North Korea's tourism, which depends on Chinese visitors, as Pyongyang has recently tightened its border with China to prevent the virus from spreading into the country. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114