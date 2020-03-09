 Back To Top
National

[Diplomatic circuit] Bulgaria celebrates Liberation Day

By Kim Bo-gyung
Published : Mar 10, 2020 - 10:32       Updated : Mar 10, 2020 - 10:32
(Bulgarian Embassy in Seoul)
(Bulgarian Embassy in Seoul)

The Bulgarian Embassy in Seoul said Monday it celebrated its Liberation Day last week in a quiet manner, amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

In celebration of its March 3rd National Day, the Bulgarian Embassy had initially planned a reception, which was canceled due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus here and health experts’ advice to avoid large gatherings.

Bulgaria, one of the oldest nations in Europe and the birthplace of the Cyrillic alphabet in the ninth century, was founded in 681.

Bulgarian Ambassador to Seoul Petko Draganov noted Seoul and the Balkan country forged diplomatic relations 30 years ago in March 1990, and expressed his support in Korea’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“On March 23rd this year Bulgaria and South Korea celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both countries share a common vision for a world founded on the rules-based cooperation, human rights and sustainable development,” Draganov said in a statement.

“I would like to use this occasion to express my support to the Korean Government and the people in their effort to halt the spread of the new coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with President Moon Jae-in in Seoul last year, during which the friendly countries vowed to boost their strategic partnership across a wide range of areas, including the likes of trade, investment, energy, national defense, science and education.

By Kim Bo-gyung (lisakim425@heraldcorp.com)
