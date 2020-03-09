Renewed coronavirus fear wobbles Korea’s financial markets, volatility increases

A sign at the Korea Exchange shows that the two major stock indexes plunge more than 4 percent at Monday’s closing bell, amid the coronavirus fears. (KRX)



Hit by renewed coronavirus fears and investors’ fatigue, South Korea’s financial market took a big hit Monday, with stock and bond prices plunging, and the local currency also getting weaker as foreign investors exited in droves.



The main bourse Kospi dipped 4.2 percent from the previous session’s close, the largest drop in 17 months. The index drifted to the lowest since August 2019, when the volatility-prone market was rattled by a trade war between the US and China. Losers on the bourse outnumbered gainers 866 to 33.



Solely on Kospi, foreign investors carried out a record-high net sales of stocks worth 1.3 trillion won ($1.1 billion) since 1999, while retail investors were bargain hunting by net buying 1.2 trillion won worth of stocks, the highest in nearly nine years.



The development board Kosdaq also tanked 4.4 percent, with losers outnumbering gainers 1,242 to 79.



But analysts said the downtrend here will give way to expectations for the bailout plan in China and Europe later this week.



“Markets will remain choppy for a while as the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China and Korea to Europe and the US,” wrote Eric Lee, strategist at Daishin Securities.



“On the bright side, we see the downside support for global equities getting firmer on stepped-up policy coordination efforts and fiscal measures by governments around the world.”



The local currency closed at 1,204.20 won against the greenback -- down 11.90 won from the previous session’s close.



Treasury yield rates also tumbled below 1 percent for the first time, raising alarm on market volatility.







(Yonhap)