National

NK fires projectiles in second weapons test this month

By Choi Si-young
Published : Mar 9, 2020 - 16:21       Updated : Mar 9, 2020 - 18:49
Photos released by Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes during the North Korea’s first rocket test this year on March 2. (Yonhap)
Photos released by Pyongyang’s state-run KCNA show projectiles being fired from a transporter-erector-launcher equipped with four launcher tubes during the North Korea’s first rocket test this year on March 2. (Yonhap)

North Korea fired multiple short-range projectiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Three of them flew approximately 200 kilometers and reached a peak altitude of 50 kilometers, from Sondok in South Hamgyong Province along the North’s eastern coast.

“The launches were part of the annual joint strike drills Pyongyang performed Feb. 28 and March 2,” South Korea’s JCS said, adding that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may have overseen the latest test.

The South Korean military suspected the three projectiles were super-large rockets with a caliber of 600 millimeters, similar to ones Pyongyang launched a week earlier during its first weapons test.

Of the three projectiles, the first two were fired 20 seconds apart, as were the two projectiles launched last week. It took more than a minute to fire the last two.

Aside from the three projectiles fired Monday, the others could be rockets with a smaller caliber of 300 or 240 millimeters, according to the JCS.

The military and experts concur that Pyongyang is trying to improve the performance of its multiple-launch rocket systems. But experts leaned toward the idea that Pyongyang has already put the advanced rockets into combat operation.

“With those rockets in place, North Korea could just be checking up on them to see better performance,” said Kim Dong-yub, an analyst from Seoul’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies.

Observers speculate that the latest launches constituted an additional protest against European countries that had condemned Pyongyang for its initial firings last week, calling them “provocative actions” that violated “unanimous resolutions” the UN Security Council imposed on the communist regime.

South Korea’s presidential office reiterated its earlier response that the launches were not conducive to peace on the peninsula. Pyongyang called the office “mentally challenged” when Seoul first expressed concerns over the prior firings on March 2.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
