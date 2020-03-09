Coronavirus spread delays film fests

The COVID-19 spread continues to cast a pall over the Korean film scene, forcing upcoming film festivals to reschedule.The organizers of the Chunsa Film Art Awards on Monday announced that the festival, originally scheduled to take place in Incheon in April, will now be held in June.The Ulju Mountain Film Fest, which had moved up the event’s date from September to April starting this year, was forced to reschedule the dates back to the fall season. The unique film event taking place in the southeastern county of Ulju in Ulsan will now kick off on Oct. 23.The Seoul Independent Documentary Film Festival, slated to run March 26-April 1, has also been delayed to May 28-June 3.The organizers of the Jeonju International Film Festival, a prominent Korean film event, are also considering pushing back the event.“We will decide on the matter at the meeting of the board of directors on Tuesday and the decisions will be announced within a week’s time,” an official from the Jeonju film fest told The Korea Herald.The 21st edition of the annual film festival is currently scheduled to run from April 30 to May 9.Meanwhile, the Korea Film Directors’ Society also announced the list of nominees for this year’s Chunsa Art Awards on Monday. The list includes 24 Korean films nominated in 10 categories, with action film “Exit” receiving the most nominations with six nods, and “The Man Standing Next,” “Forbidden Dream” and indie film “House of Hummingbird” each nominated in five categories.