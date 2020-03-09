[Herald Interview] ‘South Korea’s renewable energy initiative in right direction’

(Yonhap)



Renewable energy -- utilizing wind, solar, ocean tides and geothermal heat -- has been in the limelight for mitigating global climate change over the past decade.



South Korea also joined the global move by announcing “Renewable Energy 3020” in 2017, which aims to increase power generation from renewable resources to 20 percent. As of 2017, its renewable energy proportion was 7.6 percent.



According to professor Miranda A. Schreurs of Environmental and Climate Policy at Technical University of Munich in Germany, Korea is making tangible changes “in the right direction,” although it has a far way to go.





Professor Miranda A. Schreurs of Environmental and Climate Policy at Technical University of Munich in Germany (Miranda A. Schreurs)