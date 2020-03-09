 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Entertainment

Park Yoo-chun makes surprise appearance on brother’s livestream

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Mar 9, 2020 - 15:36       Updated : Mar 9, 2020 - 15:40
Park Yoo-chun (left) appears on his brother Park Yoo-hwan’s livestream Sunday. (Screen capture from Twitch)
Park Yoo-chun (left) appears on his brother Park Yoo-hwan’s livestream Sunday. (Screen capture from Twitch)
Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun made a surprise appearance on his brother’s livestreamed broadcast, Sunday night.

The former member of K-pop boy band JYJ talked about his music with Yoo-hwan, also an actor, and sang along to some of his songs during the livestream on Twitch.

In July last year, a local court ordered Park to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for the illegal purchase and use of methamphetamine.

Park has continued to communicate with supporters and held a fan meetup in Bangkok in January.

“I’m actually having a hard time right now, but I’ll try to cope and make a return,” Park was quoted by news reports as saying to his fans during the event.

“I’ll continue to work until I can give back even more than what I have received from you guys.”


(jwc@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114