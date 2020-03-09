Park Yoo-chun makes surprise appearance on brother’s livestream

Singer and actor Park Yoo-chun made a surprise appearance on his brother’s livestreamed broadcast, Sunday night.The former member of K-pop boy band JYJ talked about his music with Yoo-hwan, also an actor, and sang along to some of his songs during the livestream on Twitch.In July last year, a local court ordered Park to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, for the illegal purchase and use of methamphetamine.Park has continued to communicate with supporters and held a fan meetup in Bangkok in January.“I’m actually having a hard time right now, but I’ll try to cope and make a return,” Park was quoted by news reports as saying to his fans during the event.“I’ll continue to work until I can give back even more than what I have received from you guys.”