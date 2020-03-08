 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Lotte unit offers voluntary retirement

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2020 - 22:04       Updated : Mar 8, 2020 - 22:04
(Lotte Himart)
(Lotte Himart)

Lotte Himart Co., South Korea's leading home appliance store chain, said Sunday it will offer a voluntary retirement program to its employees due to deepening losses.

Some 80 employees who have worked for the company for more than 25 years and are aged 50 or older are eligible for the voluntary retirement schemes, a Lotte Himart spokesman said.

The company plans to provide those who agree to retire early with severance pay according to their overall working years, a sizable compensation and a "support fund" to help them start a business or seek a new job, he said.

Lotte Himart shifted to a net loss of 99.9 billion won ($84 million) in 2019 from a net profit of 85.5 billion won a year earlier as customers increasingly chose to buy products online over visiting stores.

Operating profit plunged 41 percent to 109.9 billion won last year from 186.5 billion won. Sales fell 2.1 percent to 4.03 trillion won from 4.11 trillion won during the same period.

The spreading coronavirus outbreak is expected to further weigh on sales of Lotte Himart, at least in the coming months. South Korea had reported a total of 7,313 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths as of Sunday. 

Other Lotte Group affiliates already announced measures to cope with lower demand amid rapidly changing customer appetites and growing uncertainties.

Last month, Lotte Shopping Co., the operator of the country's biggest department store chain, said it will sell 200, or 30 percent, of its 700 brick-and-mortar stores, including department stores, discount stores and supermarkets, across the country to shore up its falling profit and strengthen the e-commerce business.

Lotte Shopping's net losses widened to 853.56 billion won in 2019 from 464.99 billion won a year earlier.

Emart Inc., the country's largest discount store chain operator, saw its net profit plunge 53 percent to 223.8 billion won last year from 478.6 billion won during the cite period. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114