Two heads to lead Korea National Opera

With the court suspending the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism‘s dismissal of the former artistic director Yoon Ho-geun, the Korea National Opera will be led by two heads for now.



According to the Seoul Administrative Court’s ruling on Friday, the ministry will have to revoke its dismissal of Yoon, the former artistic director of the national troupe. Yoon was dismissed in May for hiring a staff member who does not meet the qualifications in August 2018.





Former Artistic Director of Korea National Opera Yoon Ho-geun (Yonhap)