Public servant at Sejong gov't complex infected with coronavirus

Officials enter the Ministy of Health and Welfare in Sejong on Saturday to disinfect the building where a public servant was diagnosed with COVID-19. Yonhap



A public servant working at the main government complex in Sejong has been infected with the new coronavirus, government and Sejong city officials said Saturday.



The patient, a woman in her twenties who works for the health ministry, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. She does not work for the unit that is overseeing the virus outbreak.



Health officials at the Sejong city government said the patient is assumed to have contracted the virus at a Zumba class she took in February.



The Zumba instructor was earlier confirmed as a virus patient after attending a Zumba workshop in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province.



The health ministry and the Sejong health office said they are identifying the infection route and have temporarily closed part of the ministry office for disinfection.



Vice Health Minister Kim Ganglip told reporters that the ministry will make sure to minimize the incident's impact on government affairs, adding that such an infection can occur in any organization.



"We told (the patient) that we'll be able to meet soon in a healthy condition and that (she) does not have to feel guilty," Kim said.



Two infections have occurred in the government complex city, 130 kilometers south of Seoul. The latest case is not yet included in the tally. (Yonhap)