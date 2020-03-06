 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
Business

Samsung temporarily shuts down Gumi smartphone factory again over virus case

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 6, 2020 - 18:37       Updated : Mar 6, 2020 - 19:21
In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co., Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) inspects the company`s factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on March 3, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
In this photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co., Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) inspects the company`s factory in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on March 3, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung temporarily moves smartphone production to Vietnam over virus case

Samsung Electronics Co. said Friday it will temporarily move some of its smartphone production to Vietnam, after shutting down a local factory following a positive coronavirus test there.

Samsung shut down the factory in the southeastern city of Gumi after a worker tested positive for the new coronavirus. Samsung said the plant will be closed through Saturday, while the floor where the employee worked will be shuttered through Sunday.

Samsung's premium smartphones, Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10, were being produced entirely in Gumi. Its plant in Vietnam will put out up to 200,000 smartphones a month. They will be shipped to South Korea beginning late this month.

The world's largest smartphone maker has so far reported six virus-infected workers at its production sites in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, only about 50 kilometers north of Daegu, the epicenter of South Korea's virus outbreak.

In recent weeks, Samsung had to stop smartphone production lines in the city for days several times after its workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Samsung also reported a virus-infected worker at its foundry factory in Yongin, about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, last week but said its chip production has not been affected. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114