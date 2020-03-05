 Back To Top
Finance

Revised banking bill likely to offer lifeline for K bank

KT-backed online-only bank still faces uphill battle with rival Kakao Bank

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 5, 2020 - 15:30       Updated : Mar 5, 2020 - 15:30
K bank‘s head office in Gwanghwamun in Seoul. (K bank)
K bank‘s head office in Gwanghwamun in Seoul. (K bank)



The legislation and judiciary committee under the National Assembly, which reviews details of proposed bills before a parliamentary plenary meeting, on Wednesday gave the green light to a legislative proposal that would allow the money-losing online-only K bank to raise funds from KT, a telecom giant and one of the bank’s major shareholders.

Initially intended to regulate traditional banking companies, the existing rule bans information and communication technology companies from gaining majority shares in a financial firm after they have violated antitrust laws for five years. It has been considered by some critics as outdated for today’s banking business environment, which has seen the emergence of online banks with no physical branches.The revision of the bill is aimed at easing tough regulations for the ownership of online-only banks.

The telecom firm has tried to raise its stake after a new regulatory change in January last year that allows nonfinancial companies to own up to 34 percent of an internet-only bank. Its attempt to increase its stake in K bank from the current 10 percent to 34 percent by investing approximately 590 billion won ($497.7 million) has so far been futile, as the mobile carrier has been accused of having participating in price-rigging schemes.

Since March last year, the Financial Services Commission, a financial watchdog, has postponed a review of KT’s application to become the largest shareholder of the bank, citing the allegation.

The revised bill was widely expected to be passed at the plenary session scheduled for late Thursday, and the FSC will accordingly resume the review soon.

“The exact amount of funds that will be invested in the bank has to be discussed again,” said a KT official, adding that “things will be later decided based on the results of the plenary meeting.”

K bank stopped money lending services in April last year due to a shortage of funds with its Bank for International Settlement capital adequacy ratio hitting a low of 11.85 percent as of September last year, the lowest among local banking companies at the time.

Although the online bank will likely have more financial backing with the passage of the revision, turning the tables in the competition with rival Kakao Bank will not be so easy, according to market watchers.

“Kakao has established a firm footing in the sector while K bank has been grappling with the regulatory hurdles,” said an industry official in the online banking market, adding that “catching up with Kakao can be a challenging task.”

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
