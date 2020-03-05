[Exclusive] Lutronic faces lawsuit in US for alleged trade secrets theft

Logos of Cutera and Lutronic

The US subsidiary of South Korea’s Lutronic is facing a lawsuit for allegedly misappropriating trade secrets through former employees of Cutera it hired recently, according to documents reviewed by The Korea Herald.



Aesthetic laser equipment maker Cutera -- listed on Nasdaq -- claimed that forensic research results showed that Lutronic Aesthetic had poached 13 employees, encouraging them to steal trade secrets and destroy evidence until February. In return, they were rewarded with stock options.



Cutera in January filed a lawsuit against Lutronic Aesthetic in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California. It has also sued its employees for violating their contract and duties in a separate court



Those who defected to Lutronic Aesthetic were mostly Cutera’s salespeople targeting North America, including former executive Larry Laber, it added.



The total damages Cutera is seeking has yet to be quantified, but it is expected to exceed $18 million, or over 10 percent of Lutronic’s total assets.



“Rather than investing its own resources to develop the sales organization and infrastructure, the evidence here establishes that Lutronic and its CEO (Hwang Hae-lyung) decided to cheat and get a head start by hiring (Laber) so that he could use our trade secrets, and in turn hire numerous other sales professionals to join him,” read a legal memo filed last month.



A Lutronic representative refuted the claim, saying such legal actions are commonplace in the industry when someone leaves a company.



The Korean firm added it was acquitted last year of similar charges by Cynosure, another US-based competitor, for hiring its sales employees.



“We did not intend to bring in the Cutera sales team (for ulterior intentions),” the representative told The Korea Herald. “Our offer was solely to Laber, and those who worked with him decided to follow because of his influence and reputation in the industry.”



Lutronic’s legal counsel in US could not be immediately reached for comment.



Cutera last month also asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction to prevent Lutronic from destroying essential evidence and expects a hearing within six weeks.





A promotional image of Lutronic Genius