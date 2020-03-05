Concerns deepen for foreign firms in Korea over coronavirus

AmCham Chairman & CEO James Kim (left) and Chairman of AmCham Board of Governors Jeffrey Jones speak at a press conference on the current status of coronavirus outbreak on Thursday in Seoul. (AmCham)



American and European companies with a presence in Korea expressed concerns about the prolonged coronavirus outbreak that has been affecting their businesses here on Thursday.



The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea said approximately 70 percent of its member companies had reported disruption of travel and a decline in purchases by customers or clients as COVID-19 infections continued to surge here.



About 40 percent of the companies reported a disruption in supply and logistics as well as a lack of staff or the inability to return to work, the organization said. Only about 20 percent of the companies expect to meet their target revenues for the first quarter.



AmCham still has “complete confidence that the Korean government is undertaking every possible measure to confront the situation and restore normalcy,” Chairman James Kim said.





Kim noted that several member companies have implemented solutions that reduce the negative impact of the virus on operations, such as distance-learning for schools, the usage of cloud computing, the distribution of masks and sanitary equipment and extension of loan paybacks for small and medium-sized companies.



Commenting on the US Department of State’s travel advisory Korea, Chairman of AmCham Board of Governors Jeffrey Jones said, “The fact that the highest level travel advisory has been restricted to the Daegu region and not to all of Korea shows the US government’s recognition of South Korea’s effective measures to contain the outbreak.”









On the same day, the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea also released a survey result that showed their member companies were concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.



Between Feb. 27 and March 4, the ECCK surveyed heads of around 70 European member companies that represent over 27,000 employees and a total turnover of 25 trillion won ($21 billion) here.



In the survey, 82 percent of the companies reported COVID-19 was having a medium to high impact on their business performance. Fifty-five of the respondents forecast a substantial decrease in revenues for the first half of 2020, while 46 percent of the respondents replied that they are planning to lower annual business targets.



The most significant challenges faced by ECCK member companies were a market slowdown triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak, the survey showed.



Sixty-five percent of the companies said they were concerned about lower demand for products and services while 57 percent of the respondents worried about uncertainty and inability to make business and investment decisions.



The European companies said they supported the Korean government’s efforts and were following its guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. Around 90 percent of the respondents said they were restricting international travel and had canceled events. Seventy-nine percent of the companies said their employees worked from home.



“ECCK truly appreciates and fully supports the actions undertaken by the government and believes that companies will overcome the difficult times as well,” said ECCK Chairperson Dimitris Psillakis. On Feb. 24, the chamber of commerce made an emergency donation of 10 million won to the Daegu Branch of the Korean Red Cross to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.



By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)