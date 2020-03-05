Samsung clinches 5G deal with New Zealand’s biggest mobile carrier

Samsung's 5G New Radio (NR) Access Unit (AU) supporting 28GHz spectrum (Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics said Thursday it has clinched a 5G network supply deal with New Zealand’s largest mobile carrier Spark.



The South Korean tech giant said it will help establish Spark’s 5G network later this year with its latest new radio solutions -- including slim and lightweight massive multiple-input and multiple-output units.



The equipment provides carriers with more flexible and scalable solutions that are simple and cost-effective to deploy, to accelerate commercial 5G availability, the company said.



“One of the main reasons we selected Samsung was because its 5G NR solutions can deliver enhanced network capability, high quality connections, and state-of-art technology,” said Spark General Manager Rajesh Singh.



Spark has been working with Samsung on network innovation since last year by using its 5G end-to-end solutions.



‘We are excited to begin this collaboration, which is a big step in bringing 5G services to New Zealand,” said Kim Woo-june, executive vice president at Samsung’s network business.



By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)