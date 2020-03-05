 Back To Top
Business

[Monitor] Online sales of masks up, cosmetics down

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 5, 2020 - 17:29       Updated : Mar 5, 2020 - 17:29

The coronavirus spread has impacted online transactions since January, with the sales of masks surging while purchases of cosmetics dropped, data by Statistics Korea showed.

Weather also played a part, with the warmer temperatures discouraging people from buying clothing. The shorter delivery days due to the Lunar New Year holiday also affecting the growth in online transactions.

Upon the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea as of Jan. 20, purchases of masks surged 57 percent from a year ago, and 65.8 percent from a month ago.

Sales of cosmetics increased 25.4 percent from the previous year, but declined 5.3 percent from December. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
