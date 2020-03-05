[Monitor] Online sales of masks up, cosmetics down

The coronavirus spread has impacted online transactions since January, with the sales of masks surging while purchases of cosmetics dropped, data by Statistics Korea showed.Weather also played a part, with the warmer temperatures discouraging people from buying clothing. The shorter delivery days due to the Lunar New Year holiday also affecting the growth in online transactions.Upon the COVID-19 outbreak in South Korea as of Jan. 20, purchases of masks surged 57 percent from a year ago, and 65.8 percent from a month ago.Sales of cosmetics increased 25.4 percent from the previous year, but declined 5.3 percent from December.