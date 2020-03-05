96 countries, territories restricting entry from S. Korea over coronavirus concerns

(Yonhap)



A total of 96 countries and territories are imposing entry restrictions or tougher quarantine procedures on people from South Korea on Thursday, amid fears about the new coronavirus outbreaks, Seoul's foreign ministry said.



As of 9 a.m., 36 countries and territories, including Singapore and Hong Kong, had imposed entry bans on people who have traveled to South Korea in the past two weeks, according to the ministry.



Four countries and territories, including Japan, have imposed entry bans on people from parts of Korea, such as the country's southeastern city of Daegu and the adjacent Cheongdo County, where the bulk of COVID-19 infections have occurred.



A total of 23 countries and territories, including New Zealand and Vietnam, have quarantined people from South Korea or other virus-affected countries, with many implementing self-quarantine programs.



The number of countries that have strengthened immigration controls or recommended quarantine programs for Koreans stood at 33. Malta was an addition to this list, as it started recommending a 14-day self-quarantine for foreigners arriving from South Korea, China, Japan, Iran and northern Italy.



In China, 16 provinces and cities, including Shanghai and Beijing, maintained their quarantine programs for people arriving from South Korea or from parts of the country like Daegu, mostly at designated hotels.



South Korea's health authorities have so far reported 5,766 confirmed cases of the novel virus and 35 deaths. (Yonhap)







