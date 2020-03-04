[Herald Interview] Doctors face test of endurance in Daegu

Dr. Kim Eun-yong in protective suit at a coronavirus-only treatment center in Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Dalseo, a western Daegu district. (Kim Eun-yong)



Doctors fighting the new coronavirus epidemic in Daegu, South Korea’s worst-affected city, face an uphill battle as shortages of supplies and beds add to the difficulties posed by a grueling schedule.



The official tally as of Tuesday midnight shows that 4,006 of Korea’s 5,328 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus are in Daegu and 774 in nearby North Gyeongsang Province. Over 90 percent of the 33 deaths took place in the southeastern city.



“I would be lying if I said I wasn’t scared,” Kim Eun-yong, a family physician who started volunteering Feb. 26, said in a phone interview Tuesday night.



Kim, who has run a clinic in the city’s southeastern district of Suseong for over 12 years, heads over for COVID-19 duty once he’s done seeing patients at his office at 6 p.m.



He said he is currently stationed at the coronavirus-only treatment center in Keimyung University Dongsan Hospital in Dalseo, a western Daegu district, but that he was constantly moving around, visiting different medical institutions around the city depending on where help is needed most.



“I know my schedules ahead for about a couple of days at most,” he said.



Because the protective suit is so hard to get out of, he and other medical workers often forgo proper meals, he said, opting instead for quick snacks like cup noodles.



“We get a lot of lunch boxes and food sent our way from donors and restaurants in the area,” he said. “But seeing as it’s hard to dine in between shifts, we are forced to turn some of them down.”



Asked what was the hardest thing about his job, he said it was the uncertainty.



“Every epidemic has its peak, but so far the infections keep rising, and quickly,” he said. “It is frightening.”



He said even doctors couldn’t tell from symptoms alone if a patient was infected.



“You absolutely have to be tested to know if you have the virus or not. This is not like the flu.”







Medics at a drive-thru clinic in Daegu take a rest in between shifts on Tuesday. (Bang Sang-hyok)