National

Ex-President Park calls for unity in conservative bloc

By Choi He-suk
Published : Mar 4, 2020 - 17:49       Updated : Mar 4, 2020 - 17:49
Yoo Young-ha, former President Park Geun-hye`s lawyer, holds up Park`s letter at the National Assembly on Wednesday. Yonhap
Yoo Young-ha, former President Park Geun-hye`s lawyer, holds up Park`s letter at the National Assembly on Wednesday. Yonhap

Ousted former President Park Geun-hye has called for unity within the conservative bloc, saying that conservatives’ patriotism can save the country from an “unprecedented crisis,” in a letter revealed by her lawyer Yoo Young-ha.

“The country is in deep difficulties. There can be differences, and gaps that are difficult to fill in, but I urge all those who took up the Taegeukgi to come together around the behemoth opposition for a better Korea,” the imprisoned Park wrote.

By “behemoth opposition,” Park is thought to be referring to the main opposition United Future Party, which has roots in Park’s Saenuri Party. The phrase “those who took up the Taegeukgi” is a reference to the staunchest Park supporters, who continue to protest her impeachment and subsequent imprisonment in rallies characterized by the use of the Korean flag.

Although the United Future Party has managed a partial unification of the conservatives, a number of minor factions remain separate.

Saying that conservatives’ patriotism can right the country, Park said that she will add her support to the unified conservative bloc.

Going on to say that the changes within the conservative bloc such as factions splintering off and reuniting may have been driven by political interests, Park said that she has come to accept that such moves were unavoidable in order to expand the conservatives’ presence.

“Although my political journey has stopped due to impeachment and arrest, I have had worries as the North Korean nuclear threat and deterioration of relations with allies can destabilize the future of the country,” Park wrote.

Park also touched on the COVID-19 outbreak that has hit the conservative stronghold of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province the hardest, saying she is saddened by the situation and the possibility of further spread of the illness.

By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)
