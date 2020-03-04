Woori, Hana face W36.5b fine, 6-month suspension for DLF fiasco

Woori Bank headquarters in Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea’s top financial regulator Wednesday slapped a combined 36.5 billion won ($30.8 million) fine on Woori Bank and Hana Bank, along with a six-month ban on selling private equity fund products to investors.
The Financial Services Commission’s final ruling indicates that the authorities held the banks responsible for their failure to protect retail investors from potential risks the structured products implied.
The degree of penalty, however, is lower than what was advised by the watchdog Financial Supervisory Service in January.
Woori Bank will have to pay 19.7 billion won, while Hana Bank’s penalty amount is 16.8 billion won. They cannot sell fund products until Sept. 4.
The banks’ branches were accused of attracting investors to derivatives-linked securities products tied to German sovereign bond yield and currency constant maturity swap rates, concealing the fact that investors were exposed to the risk of losing the entire principal depending on their performances.
This includes a 98.1 percent loss of a fund that trails the German 10-year government bond yield. The total of 8.3 billion won principal pooled from investors reduced to 160 million won in four months.
As of September 2019, investors into such structured products were estimated to have lost a total of 351.5 billion won, according to FSS, which conducted a probe from August to November.
Meanwhile, the FSC approved the financial watchdog’s “reprimands and warnings” on the banking group chiefs, Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo and Woori Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, issued separately from the penalties and compensation duty of the banks.
Should these sanctions take effect, the two would be barred from serving another term in the future. While Ham has already started his second term as group vice chairman, Sohn looks to extend his term at a shareholders meeting slated for March.
By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com
)