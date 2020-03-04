Three BTS songs hit Billboard Hot 100, while band reclaims Artist 100

(Big Hit Entertainment)



Global super band BTS debuted three of its new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart for this week on Wednesday while topping a string of other Billboard charts with its new album, "Map of the Soul: 7."



According to the weekly Billboard chart updates, "ON," the lead track of "7," ranked 4th on the Hot 100 chart dated March 7, as previously announced by the music magazine. It was BTS' first top 5 hit on the Hot 100.



"My Time," a solo song by Jungkook from "7," and Jimin's solo track "Filter" debuted at 84th and 87th on the Hot 100 respectively, putting three songs simultaneously on the Billboard singles chart for the first time in Korean pop history.



According to Billboard, "ON" was the 20th non-English song ever to hit the top 10 on the Hot 100. Of the 20 songs, three are by BTS, Billboard said.



The new album was also the leader on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated March 7, while the band's 2018 album, "Love Yourself: Answer," re-entered the chart at 133rd.



The album also topped Billboard's Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales and Independent Album chart for this week while the band reclaimed the No. 1 spot on the Artist 100 chart, besting Justin Bieber, and maintained its reign on the Social 50 chart.



Another K-pop album, "All About Luv" by Monsta X, was 160th on the Billboard 200 for this week after debuting at 5th last week, making the band the third K-pop group to hit the top 5 on the albums chart. (Yonhap)







