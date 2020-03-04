 Back To Top
National

31 injured in Lotte Chemical plant fire

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 4, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Mar 4, 2020 - 10:16

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

SEOUL/SEOSAN -- At least 31 people in the southern city of Seosan were injured Wednesday following an explosion at Lotte Chemical Corp.'s plant here.

The fire broke out following an explosion at 2:59 a.m. at the Lotte affiliate's plant in South Chungcheong Province, according to fire officials. No death has been reported so far.

The fire was mostly put out by 5:12 a.m., after 240 fire fighters and 38 vehicles were mobilized in a major fire response.

Lotte Chemical said the explosion occurred while compressing naphtha, adding there were no risks of chemical leak or an additional explosion.

The company said 31 were injured, including two who suffered serious injuries. Seven of the company's 13 facilities have been suspended following the fire.

The Seosan factory accounts for 21.8 percent of Lotte Chemical's sales, according to a regulatory filing. The company plans to post another regulatory filing once the scope of the damage is confirmed. (Yonhap)

