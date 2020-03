The number of moviegoers in South Korea last month dropped to its lowest level for the month of February in 16 years, as people stayed home over growing fears of the novel coronavirus.



According to the Korean Film Council, just over 7.34 million people went to the movies in February, the lowest for the month since 3.11 million watched films in February 2004.



In February 2019, almost 22.3 million tickets were sold across the nation. (Yonhap)