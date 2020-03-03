Samsung heir visits smartphone plant in Gumi

Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong checks the manufacturing process of smartphones at the company’s plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Tuesday visited the company’s smartphone plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, to encourage employees who are working despite the coronavirus risks in the region.



The plant produces Samsung’s latest premium smartphones, including the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip.



But with a total of four confirmed cases of coronavirus infections among its employees, it had to shut down twice as of Monday.



Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong holds a meeting with employees at the company’s plant in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)