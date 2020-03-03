 Back To Top
Business

LS C&S wins $85m contract for submarine cables in Middle East

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 3, 2020 - 17:14       Updated : Mar 3, 2020 - 17:14
(LS C&S)
(LS C&S)

LS Cable and System said Tuesday it has won a contract worth about $85 million for a subway cable project to connect Bahrain’s islands.

The company said it clinched the deal on a turnkey basis, to supply the submarine cables needed to connect 25 kilometers between the Bahrain’s main island and its Hawar Islands in the southeast. The contract was finalized by Al Gihaz, a Saudi Arabian engineering, procurement and construction company.

The company will take charge -- from product supply to electric, and installation works -- and the project is scheduled to be completed in September 2021.

As Bahrain plans to develop the Hawar Islands as a tourist complex, it sought to build a submarine power grid to supply electricity there, in an environment-friendly way instead of constructing a power plant, the company explained.

“As the power grid is closely related to national security and social unrest due to blackouts, economic thinking alone will not determine suppliers,” Myung Roe-hyun, the company’s president and CEO said.

“LS C&S is capitalizing on its products and construction competency to expand its advance overseas and increase domestic investments as well.”

The company attributed the latest deal to its experience in long-distance projects overseas, such as the 105-kilometer-long power grid between Jeju and Jindo Islands in Korea, 100-kilometer project in Qatar and 35-kilometer one in the United States.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
