National

[Newsmaker] Confirmed virus-infected man caught queuing to buy mask

By Kim So-hyun
Published : Mar 3, 2020 - 13:52       Updated : Mar 3, 2020 - 14:01
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A man confirmed with COVID-19 infection was caught violating the self-quarantine order to buy a face mask in Daegu, and was handed over to health authorities by police on Monday.

The man in his 50s was queueing to buy a mask at the post office in Daegu’s Pojeong-dong, Jung-gu, at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, according to the Daegu Jungbu Police Station.

He told a reporter of broadcaster KBS there that he was informed of his COVID-19 infection that morning, and came out to buy a mask.

The reporter told him to return home, and informed the police.

Police verified that the man was indeed a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and transferred him in an ambulance to a nearby facility designated for treatment of COVID-19.

Police plan to look into his violation of the self-quarantine order after he is treated.

KBS said the reporter who was in contact with the man went into self-quarantine until the test results are out.

Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)
