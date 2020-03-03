[Newsmaker] Confirmed virus-infected man caught queuing to buy mask

(Yonhap)
A man confirmed with COVID-19 infection was caught violating the self-quarantine order to buy a face mask in Daegu, and was handed over to health authorities by police on Monday.
The man in his 50s was queueing to buy a mask at the post office in Daegu’s Pojeong-dong, Jung-gu, at around 11:40 a.m. on Monday, according to the Daegu Jungbu Police Station.
He told a reporter of broadcaster KBS there that he was informed of his COVID-19 infection that morning, and came out to buy a mask.
The reporter told him to return home, and informed the police.
Police verified that the man was indeed a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and transferred him in an ambulance to a nearby facility designated for treatment of COVID-19.
Police plan to look into his violation of the self-quarantine order after he is treated.
KBS said the reporter who was in contact with the man went into self-quarantine until the test results are out.
