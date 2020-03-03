[Feature] Amid market transition, Korea’s bank unions want bigger role, power

IBK workers obstruct new CEO Yoon Jong-won from entering the bank’s headquarters in Seoul on Jan. 7. (Yonhap)



The new chief executive officer of state-run Industrial Bank of Korea was unable to enter his office for nearly a month, and there was an obvious reason.



Facing agitating unionized workers in January, IBK CEO Yoon Jong-won turned back, without a word, and headed home every morning.



But the doors opened at the end of the month, after Yoon agreed to three key concessions, including the provision that labor would be allowed to recommend a board member.



The 27-day protest, when workers blocked the path of a CEO appointed by President Moon Jae-in, was a strong stand against excessive government meddling in the organization’s personnel affairs, the union said. Yet the protest -- and the growing power of unionized workers in the banking sector -- drew a mixed response as bankers are widely seen as elites, not blue-collar workers.



Like the IBK, other labor unions of major lenders -- KB Kookmin, Hana, Woori and Shinhan -- are all members of Korean Financial Industry Union, an umbrella organization with a membership of 37 labor units associated with private and public financial institutions and around 100,000 employees in the industry.



Its mission has remained the same for decades, since its establishment in 1960: to elevate the workers’ status in the industry. But today it appears to be facing a bigger threat: the diminishing role of rank-and-file bankers in the era of digitalization of the capital market.



“In the financial sector, the foray of fintech firms and change in the processing and transaction system has changed the role of employees,” said Lee Jeong-hee, a research fellow at the state-run Korea Labor Institute.



“It is crucial for employers not to force adaption of new technology on their employees, but to allow time for adjustment and perhaps negotiate new labor hours suitable under the current circumstances,” she added.



Given the changing market circumstances, the KFIU is taking a new approach, with a new goal of implementing a 35-hour workweek at commercial banks and expanding workers’ participation in management through governance reform.



Behind the move is the KFIU’s new head Park Hong-bae, who is also chief of KB Kookmin Bank’s labor union and is considered a hard-liner.



“Our common goal always has been to elevate the status of workers in the financial sector through wage and welfare negotiations,” said Park.



Into the boardroom



As seen in IBK’s case, the issue of worker representation on corporate boards appears to be gaining strength among banking unions.



Yoon’s promise to allow workers to “recommend” a board member is seen as a precursor to actual employee representation on corporate boards, since the current agreement does not guarantee voting rights to the unionists. Nevertheless, it has become a thorny issue for many.



KB Kookmin Bank`s labor union members hold protest signs at an event held ahead of a full-scale strike in January 2019. (Yonhap)